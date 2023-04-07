The Diocese of Winona-Rochester is excited to announce that registration for the June 10 Eucharistic Congress in Mankato, Minn., is now available to everyone. Members of the Diocese have already purchased over 2,500 tickets to the event.
“The Eucharistic Congress will be an opportunity to gather the faithful of my diocese and beyond to witness to and to strengthen the belief that Jesus Christ is really, truly, and substantially present in the Eucharist,” said Bishop Robert Barron, Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.
The day will include the three essential elements of the Church. First, we will worship God with opportunities for Eucharistic Adoration and Confession and a concluding Mass celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi (Latin for Body of Christ). Second, we will evangelize by literally taking Christ out to the streets of Mankato with a Eucharistic Procession. Finally, we will serve the poor with two service opportunities available for all participants. Kids Against Hunger will provide an opportunity to package meals to feed impoverished children around the world, and another opportunity will be available to prepare care packages for the homeless.
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota with more than 130,000 Catholics and 96 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools, and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona.
To register and learn more about the Congress, please visit www.eucharist.dowr.org.
