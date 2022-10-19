Winona State University will host its 2022 Homecoming celebration Saturday, Oct. 22, with the theme of “Disco Fever.” All members of the community are invited to join in and celebrate.
Homecoming weekend will step off with the Warrior Waddle 5K at 8 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Lake Lodge. Registration for this event is required. Proceeds will support WSU Women’s Track & Field and Cross-Country Scholarships.
The grand parade will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22 on Huff Street from Broadway to Mark Street. This fun and family-friendly event is open to all.
After the parade, the community is invited to the Warrior Game Day Experience from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Johnson Street just North of Mark Street, sponsored by the WSU Foundation. This free community event features everything from giveaways to games and activities for children to food trucks and live music. Come be part of the excitement and help boost campus and fan spirit before the big Homecoming game against the University of Sioux Falls at 2 p.m. at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.
WSU’s Homecoming celebrations will cap off at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 with WSU Women’s Volleyball competing against Concordia St. Paul in McCown Gym.
For registration information and event listings, visit winona.edu/homecoming.
