Soil holds much more than the key of how to grow healthy food. Soil can also have a significant effect on mitigating climate change. And soil is much more than the ground we walk on. Its health plays a significant role in forestry and agriculture. Change Exchange, hosted by Happy Dancing Turtle, is a monthly Zoom discussion group that focuses on complex topics around sustainability, examining problems as well as solutions. For the February meeting, the focus is soil health as it relates to garden and agricultural use.
Participants are invited to read, watch, or listen to suggested resources and then come together for a lively discussion. Participants have the option of taking in a little or a lot of this background information or may just come willing to exchange ideas on the problems and solutions.
The group will meet on Tuesday, February 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. To view the resources and to register, please visit happydancingturtle.org/classes. With headquarters in Pine River, Minn., as well as a hub in the Driftless region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.