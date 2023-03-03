Soil holds much more than the key to growing healthy food. The health of soil also plays a significant role in forestry and drought management. What are the challenges to and opportunities for supporting soil health? Change Exchange, hosted by Happy Dancing Turtle, is a monthly Zoom discussion group that focuses on complex topics around sustainability, examining problems as well as solutions. For March, the focus is on understanding the role of landscape and context in soil health. We'll consider questions like, “How does the presence of trees or animals contribute to soil health?”
Participants are invited to read, watch, or listen to suggested resources and then come together for a lively discussion. Participants have the option of taking in a little or a lot of this background information or may just come willing to exchange ideas on the problems and solutions.
The group will meet on Tuesday, March 14, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. To view the resources and to register, please visit happydancingturtle.org/classes. With headquarters in Pine River, Minn., and as well as a hub in the Driftless region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
