Did you know some five to six billion pairs of jeans are manufactured every year? And the estimated amount of water required to produce a single pair of jeans is 1,800 gallons? Happy Dancing Turtle is hosting a new discussion group whose purpose is to examine complex topics about sustainable living by reading, watching, or listening to content and then coming together for a lively discussion. Register at happydancingturtle.org/classes to access the materials for December’s topic on fashion consumption. Participants have the option of taking in a little or a lot of this background information or may just come willing to exchange ideas on the problems and solutions.
The group will meet on Tuesday, December 13, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. You may join either in-person or via Zoom (link provided with registration). For those in the Driftless location, the meeting place is Bluff Country Co-op, 121 West Second Street, in Winona.
For more information about this event and to register, please visit happydancingturtle.org/classes. With headquarters in Pine River, Minn., Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.
