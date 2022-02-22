Dr. Lauren Klein of Emory University will be presenting on Zoom two distinguished lectures: “Data Feminism in Action” on Wednesday, March 2, from 3-4 p.m. and “Data Feminism” on Thursday, March 3, from 12:45-1:45 p.m. The lectures are hosted by the Winona State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics and are open to Winona State students, faculty, and staff, as well as to members of the greater Winona community. The presentations are free of charge, and no preregistration is necessary.
Dr. Lauren Klein is Winship distinguished research professor and associate professor in the departments of English and quantitative theory & methods at Emory University. Klein works at the intersection of digital humanities, data science, and early American literature, with a focus on issues of gender and race. She is the author of “An Archive of Taste: Race and Eating in the Early United State” (2020) and, with Catherine D’Ignazio, “Data Feminism” (2020). With Matthew K. Gold, she edits “Debates in the Digital Humanities,” a hybrid print-digital publication stream that explores debates in the field as they emerge.
The abstract for the “Data Feminism in Action” presentation is as follows. “What is feminist data science? How is feminist thinking being incorporated into data-driven work? How are scholars bringing together data science and feminist theory in their research? Klein will present a set of principles for doing data science that are informed by the past several decades of intersectional feminist activism and critical thought. She will discuss a range of recent research projects including several of her own: 1. an analysis of a large corpus of 19th-century newspapers that reveals the invisible labor of women newspaper editors; 2. the development of a model of lexical semantic change that, when combined with network analysis, tells a new story about Black activism in the 19th-century United States; and 3. an interactive book on the history of data visualization that shows how questions of politics have been present in the field since its start.
“The ‘Data Feminism’ presentation will model how feminist thinking can be operationalized to imagine more ethical and equitable data practices. As data are increasingly mobilized in the service of governments and corporations, their unequal conditions of production, their asymmetrical methods of application, and their unequal effects on both individuals and groups have become increasingly difficult for data scientists to ignore. But it is precisely this power that makes it worth asking: Data science by whom? Data science for whom? Data science with whose interests in mind? This talk will show how challenges to the male/female binary can help to challenge other hierarchical (and empirically wrong) classification systems; it will explain how an understanding of emotion can expand our ideas about effective data visualization; how the concept of invisible labor can expose the significant human efforts required by our automated systems; and why the data never, ever ‘speak for themselves.’”
For more information or to be sent a link to the Zoom presentations, please contact Dr. Tisha Hooks at thooks@winona.edu.
