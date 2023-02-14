From: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has finalized an updated management plan for the Whitewater Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The plan will guide management of the popular hunting, fishing, and wildlife-watching destination in southeastern Minnesota.
The new plan, finalized after a public input process, reflects current public values and attitudes about how the land should be managed into the future. The final plan is available on the Whitewater WMA page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Areas/Wildlife/Whitewater_WMA.html).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.