With an exceptionally busy off-highway vehicle (OHV) riding season well underway, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds all OHV riders to prioritize safety.
“Our goal is that every rider returns home safely at the end of every ride,” said Capt. Jon Paurus, safety training education manager for the DNR Enforcement Division. “Riding an OHV is a great way for people of all ages to experience Minnesota’s outdoors, but riders have to prioritize safety at all times during every ride.”
Among the most common violations conservation officers have seen this year is youth riders not wearing helmets. All riders under the age of 18 must wear a DOT-approved helmet, and it’s recommended all riders wear one. Other ways riders can help ensure a safe ride include:
Ride only on designated trails. Stay to the right and travel at a safe speed.
Ride sober.
Wear protective gear including goggles, long sleeves, long pants, over-the-ankle boots, gloves and a DOT-approved helmet.
If an OHV comes with factory-installed seatbelts, wear them.
Avoid riding on paved roads except to cross. Do it safely and ensure it’s permitted by law.
Actively supervise young riders as OHVs aren’t toys.
Complete a safety education course.
For more tips on safe riding, see mndnr.gov/ohv/atv-safety.html.
