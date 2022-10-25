The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to an upcoming webinar that will discuss the tundra swan migration.
On Wednesday, October 26, at 12 p.m., Mary Stefanski, Winona district manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will share information on the fascinating migration of tundra swans, their life story, and how people can view them up close before they head south for the year. The tundra swan migration is a highlight of the fall on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. At the peak, which usually occurs the second week of November, there can be as many as 50,000 swans on the refuge, primarily between Wabasha and Brownsville.
Webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website: dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach/index.html.
