Doerr, Errol T.

Errol T. Doerr, 42, of Pieper’s Valley, Fountain City, passed away as the result of an automobile accident in Buffalo County on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
He was born on October 22, 1979, in Winona, to Donald and Judie (Oevering) Doerr, Sr., and graduated in 1998 from Blair-Taylor High School in Blair, Wis. He received an RCU scholarship to Western Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse and went on to work at Royal Credit Union in Whitehall, Wis.
Errol was united in marriage with Denise Knudtson on October 22, 2005, in Ettrick, Wis.
He created Quality Pest Control Company and Blair Online Auctions, and he enjoyed farming in Pieper’s Valley. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, especially hunting.
He will be forever loved and missed by his wife, Denise; his children, Kaleb, Anna, Emma, and Samantha Doerr, all of Fountain City; parents, Donald (Sr.) and Judie Doerr, of Winona; brothers, Donald (Debra) Jr., of Preston, Minn., Karl, of Indian Creek, Wis., Leonard, of Rushford, Ehren, of Preston, Stephen (Maria), of Winona, James, of Rushford, Victor, of Dodge, and John (Laurie), of Ettrick, Wis.; in-laws, Susan Mitchell, Wayne Knudtson, and Nissa (Andy) Stevens; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Paula Jean Doerr; brother, Frank Joseph Doerr; his grandparents, Albert and Florence Doerr, and John and Opal Oevering; and many aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek, Wis. Father Kyle Laylan will officiate. Errol will be laid to rest in the Pieper’s Valley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona. There will not be any visitation held on Saturday; please meet at the church for the Mass.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Errol’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
