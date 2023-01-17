Do you have new items that you would like to pass on? Project COMPASS, WAPS Community Education Adults with Disabilities Program, is currently accepting new or gently used items for their program. This is an opportunity to donate board games, art supplies, adult coloring books, gift certificates, DVDs, socks, scarves, hats, mittens, and other types of small items. These items will be used as prizes for bingo, cosmic bowling, and dances. Your donation is greatly appreciated.
Donations may be dropped off at the Community Education Project COMPASS office located in the District Office Building in the Winona Senior High School, 903 Gilmore Avenue, in Winona on Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or you may contact Linda Jacobs at linda.jacobs@winona.k12.mn.us.
For more information on Project COMPASS, visit our website at
www.winonaschools.org/communityed. Watch for the Winter/Spring Community Education Catalog in your mailbox.
