Do you have an adult’s bike you don’t use anymore? Is it in working condition or nearly working condition? Good news! You can donate your bike to be distributed through Winona Volunteer Services’ transportation program. Drop off your adult bikes at Adventure Cycle and Ski at 178 Center Street. Contact Kay at 507-452-5591 with any questions. Please, no bikes that are beyond repair.
