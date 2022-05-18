Tammy Potter and Andrea Woxland presented checks to Coleen Millen for a total of $520 at the Resource Center in St. Charles. Money was collected in March for the Minnesota Foodshare Campaign. Peoples State Bank Altura Branch collected $260 which was matched by Peoples State Bank.
