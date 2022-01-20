Mandy and Bill Hansel, co-founders of The Storm Trail Race Series, recently presented Jamie Korn at Family & Children's Center (FCC) a check for $4,000. These funds were raised through local trail race events and are earmarked to help FCC’s Day Treatment Program that serves youth ages 3-17 dealing with severe emotional and behavioral difficulties, experiencing problems at home, school, and/or in the community, having difficulty relating to and interacting with others, and having a primary mental health diagnosis or severe emotional/behavioral disorder.
The mission of The Storm Trail Race Series is to encourage people of all skill levels to participate in trail racing events, to get outdoors, and to enjoy the beautiful local trails in Southeast Minnesota. A percentage of the profits from all events go to organizations that assist with youth mental health treatment and awareness. Since being established in 2019, The Storm Trail Race Series has donated over $16,000 to local nonprofit organizations that provide youth mental health programming. Visit www.thestormtrs.org to learn more about the organizations that benefit and how you can help.
