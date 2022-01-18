On behalf of Remlinger Auctions, Jim's Truck & Trailer and Auto Collision Specialists, Jim Remlinger (center) presented a check for $1,500 to Commander Paul Gady (left) of the local VFW 1247 Post and Captain of the Honor Guard Hollis Donehower (right) for the Freedom Honor Flight program for our veterans.
It is our honor to be able to support such a worthy cause for our veterans and give them a chance to go to Washington D.C. and visit the memorials built in their honor. They will have our continued support for this worthwhile cause. It will be our way of thanking them for their service and our freedoms.
