The staff of Bremer Bank in Winona decided to make the donation to Catholic Charities and the Winona Community Warming Center for our annual jeans day donation, which this year totaled $600. Employees have the option to wear jeans on Fridays for a $5 donation. These donations are branch specific, so each area has the opportunity to choose a local organization to support.
