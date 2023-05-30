The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) awarded 269 gallons of paint from local hardware stores to 11 communities across its 20-county region through its Paint the Town Grant Program, including six gallons for the city of Rollingstone to update three welcome signs.
This program is designed to engage volunteers and build collaborative efforts that beautify communities through painting community murals, community welcome signs or historic structures. This grant is a partnership between SMIF, Ace Hardware stores and Arrow Hardware & Paint, including the St. Charles Ace Hardware.
For more information on SMIF’s grant programs, contact Jennifer Heien, Grants Coordinator, at 507-214-7040 or jenniferh@smifoundation.org.
