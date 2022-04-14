During the month of March, the Solvay Winona VCR team approved two employee-submitted requests for donations to local organizations. Donations were made to Winona DAC and Bluffview Montessori School; both organizations received a donation of $150 in an effort to increase Solvay’s community outreach. Both Ashely Afman and Paula Ziegler are involved with their chosen organizations and hold them very near and dear to their hearts.
