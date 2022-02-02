The Winona County Attorney charged a 24-year-old Rochester, Minn., man with four counts of criminal vehicular operation recently for a March 2021 crash in which two people were injured and he was intoxicated, according to the criminal complaint.
On March 9, 2021, Javon Nicholas Kunkel allegedly drove south on Pelzer Street above the speed limit and did not stop at a red light at highways 61 and 14. Two witnesses reported that they saw the vehicle hit two other vehicles, according to the criminal complaint. Kunkel was allegedly driving between 78 and 82 miles per hour when the crash occurred, according to the complaint. He was also allegedly intoxicated, according to the complaint.
One victim sustained a head or neck injury after her vehicle was pushed into water when struck, according to the criminal complaint, and she had to be removed by fire and medical personnel. The other victim sustained injuries including a fractured left femur and rib fracture, according to the criminal complaint.
