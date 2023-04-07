Motorists should use extra caution this weekend along the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers, as thousands of motorcyclists take to the road for the Spring Flood Run on Saturday, April 15. The route takes riders between the Twin Cities and Winona.
Motorcyclists and motorists can work together to make the Spring Flood Run a safe event. Riders should take safety into their own hands, and motorists are encouraged to always look twice for motorcycles.
“Another spring brings another motorcycle-riding season. I’d like to remind everyone in Minnesota that motorcycles will again be on our roadways and to look twice for motorcyclists in traffic, especially at intersections,” said Winona County Chief Deputy Jeffrey Mueller. “And riders should enhance their safety by wearing visible clothing, proper gear and refreshing their skills.”
Law enforcement agencies in Winona County, including the Minnesota State Patrol and local police and sheriff’s offices along the route in Minnesota and Wisconsin, will have increased patrols in the area, watching for speeding and impaired driving or riding.
Winona County and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Motorcycle Safety Center offer these safety tips for motorists and motorcyclists:
Motorists
• Watch for motorcycles. Due to the smaller size of motorcycles, their speed and distance is more difficult to judge.
• Always look twice before entering a roadway, turning left, or changing lanes.
• Give riders room by maintaining a three-second following distance, and check blind spots.
• Pay attention, and drive at safe speeds, especially on unfamiliar roads.
Riders
• Be prepared for inattentive drivers by staying focused on riding, keeping your speed in check, and maintaining a two-second following distance.
• Wear the gear. Motorcyclists are highly encouraged to wear a DOT-approved helmet and brightly colored protective gear for visibility and protection.
• Don’t drink and ride. Every year about one-third of all motorcycle fatalities involve impaired riders.
