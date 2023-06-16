From: University of Minnesota Extension
The late, dry spring has impacted herbicide performance and management decisions. Despite dry conditions, an effective preemergence (PRE) herbicide program is the foundation of a strong weed management program.
“PREs provide early-season weed control, reducing weed density and buying time for the postemergence (POST) herbicide applications,” explains Dr. Rodrigo Werle, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension cropping systems weed scientist. “In addition, PREs provide flexibility since they’re not dependent on herbicide-tolerant traits.”
PREs require rainfall to activate and become available for weed uptake; two to four inches of rainfall within two weeks is ideal. At a minimum, a half-inch is needed for activation if soils are moist and three-quarters of an inch if they are dry.
When herbicides remain on the soil surface, they can volatilize or degrade in sunlight. Werle notes that most PREs used in corn and soybean production today are stable in the environment and at low risk of loss. If we receive rain, he expects the PREs will activate and provide some control.
Standard residual herbicide premixes provided good control of giant ragweed in University of Wisconsin corn studies under normal precipitation. Under dry conditions, however, the herbicide that provided the best control was dicamba. Consequently, if the forecast is dry when a PRE is planned, including dicamba is an option, since it can control weeds until the other residual herbicides are activated.
Large-seeded weeds, like giant ragweed, are difficult to control, because they can emerge from deeper in the soil profile and escape PREs that may exist in the upper soil layers. Grasses are also present in many fields, and while waterhemp has been slow in emerging, it should soon.
If POST applications are triggered now, a residual herbicide should be included. In soybeans, a third pass will also be needed to control late emerging waterhemp. The key is to understand what’s happening on a field-by-field basis so the best POST decisions can be made.
While there are several effective POST options for managing giant ragweed, controlling waterhemp is more complicated. Two herbicides for traited soybeans have provided good waterhemp control in Wisconsin’s studies: 2,4-D choline (Enlist One) and glufosinate (Liberty). Although overall performance has been good with glufonsinate, combining it with a Group 14 PPO inhibitor increased consistency and improved control.
For control in a nontraited or glyphosate-tolerant soybean, PPO herbicides were the only option that provided good control. While they can cause soybean injury, yields weren’t affected in the studies.
Herbicide carryover can become a concern in dry years. Follow guidelines, and avoid applying too late in the season.
For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extdigest@umn.edu.
