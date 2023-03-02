Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro is proud to host Doug Duren as the featured speaker at its upcoming Dinner on the Bluff event on Saturday, March 25. Duren is a passionate conservationist, farmer, and hunter who frequently contributes to the MeatEater television show and podcast. He has also been featured in various regional and national publications for his work in conservation.
One of the biggest challenges for landowners is getting work done on their property. A big challenge for people wanting to recreate in any number of ways, especially foraging and hunting, is gaining access to private land. During his talk, Duren will illustrate how his model, Sharing the Land, can help landowners meet land management goals by connecting them with access seekers who have the skill set to help them reach those goals.
Sixty percent of the land in the United States is privately owned. Nearly a quarter of that land is owned primarily, or leased, for hunting. As the number of people seeking access to lands for hunting, trapping, recreation, and foraging increases, so does the need for private land access. At the same time, the need for game and land management by communities is apparent. Land ownership requires a portfolio of knowledge, skills, and labor. Connecting these intertwining interests is where Sharing the Land comes in, and Duren's talk will focus on how landowners and access seekers can come together through this tried-and-true model based on the Riley Game Cooperative started by conservationist Aldo Leopold.
"Partnerships between people passionate about conservation and outdoor recreation is a win-win model,” said Colleen Foehrenbacher, Eagle Bluff's executive director. "We have a rich tradition of outdoor recreation here in the Driftless Area, and it's imperative we steward the land carefully. Doug's motto — ‘It's not ours; it's just our turn’ — summarizes this perfectly, and we're excited to hear him speak on how the Sharing the Land model helps achieve this ethos.”
Duren's talk will be preceded by a three-course dinner with complimentary beer and wine provided. The event will take place at Eagle Bluff's campus at 28097 Goodview Drive in Lanesboro. Doors open at 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required; tickets for this event are $35. To view the dinner menu and to register, visit eaglebluffmn.org/dinners, or call 507-467-2437.
Dinner on the Bluff, now in its 19th year, is designed to give thought leaders and experts in the environmental field the opportunity to discuss issues with the broader Eagle Bluff community.
Located in the scenic bluff country of southeast Minnesota, Eagle Bluff is a nonprofit, year-round residential environmental learning center providing education programs and outdoor adventures to more than 16,000 children and adults each year. Through transformative hands-on experiences, we aim to increase environmental awareness and appreciation for the natural world and empower people to care for the Earth and each other.
