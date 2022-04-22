The National Eagle Center’s On the River eagle viewing cruises are returning for the 2022 summer season. They will host a series of six cruises starting in May and running through October aboard the Pearl of the Lake on Lake Pepin in Lake City, Minn.
Similar to the center’s popular In the Field eagle viewing field trips, these two-hour cruises serve as a floating classroom for guests, featuring an expert naturalist, real-time interpretation of observed wildlife, and audience-guided Q&A.
“This will be the fourth season that we have hosted these river cruises and they have proven quite popular,” said Marketing Manager Ed Hahn. “Cruises are a great way to extend our educational experience outside of the center and take our guests right to where the eagles are along the Mississippi River. Guest feedback has been outstanding and interest in these outings continues to grow.”
Cruise registration is $40 for members and $50 for non-members, and these experiences are great for all ages. The Pearl of the Lake has an on-board restroom, indoor and open-air seating, and refreshments are available for purchase during the cruises.
Registration is now open with the first cruise is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.
“People should definitely mark their calendars,” said Hahn. “There are plenty of opportunities to cruise with us this summer, view eagles, and enjoy an unforgettable afternoon on the Mississippi River and Lake Pepin.”
More information about the and On the River cruises and registration is available at nationaleaglecenter.org/cruise.
The National Eagle Center is a landmark museum located in Wabasha and is the world’s premier resource for impactful eagle education and experiences. It is currently closed for renovation and plans to reopen to visitors in spring 2022. For more information, visit nationaleaglecenter.org.
