The National Eagle Center is planning for another fun and exciting winter season of bald eagle, golden eagle, and tundra swan viewing. The center’s team of eagle experts will lead a series of six field trips beginning Saturday, October 29.
“Winter is an exciting time for eagle watching in and around the Upper Mississippi River Valley,” said Scott Mehus, director of education at the center. “We’re very fortunate to be able to show our guests both species of eagle that are native to North America right here in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Whether bald or golden, people really get excited to see eagles out in the wild and appreciate the traveling classroom experience they receive when they join our field trips.”
There are some changes coming this season. Due to increased transportation costs, prices are increasing to $60 for non-members and $50 for members. However, guests will have an opportunity to take advantage of last year’s rates.
“Rising costs are forcing us to increase our field trip prices,” said Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the center. “While prices are going up, guests who register for their field trip before November 1 will lock in last year’s price of $50 for non-members and $40 for members. We encourage people to plan their trips early.”
Tickets purchased prior to November 1 at last year’s pricing will not be eligible for refund unless the National Eagle Center cancels the trip. If registrants cannot attend the trip they register for, in lieu of a refund, registrations may be moved to another field trip during this season provided there are seats available.
“We want to work with our guests as much as possible to deliver the wonderful experience they’ve come to expect,” said Hahn. “We’re confident that this field trip season will be a success and just as enjoyable and unforgettable as in years past.”
Field trips begin at 1 p.m. at the center in downtown Wabasha and return at 5 p.m. Attendees travel by coach bus to pre-scouted locations and receive a classroom-style educational program from an expert guide while traveling. Minimal walking is required and guests are encouraged to dress for the conditions. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own binoculars and cameras, but communal spotting scopes and binoculars are provided for use.
For additional details about the upcoming season’s schedule and online registration, visit nationaleaglecenter.org/eagle-viewing.
