The National Eagle Center is looking for teachers both regionally and from across the United States who are interested in shaping how their fellow teachers and students engage in the learning process about our nation’s symbol: the bald eagle.
The center, the world’s premier resource for impactful eagle education and experiences, interacts with thousands of lifelong learners around the world by hosting them at the center, through traveling outreach programming, and through online interactive engagement every year. Now as they look to expand their offerings to reach audiences across the United States, the center is committed to developing materials and curricula that meet and exceed current STEAM and educational standards.
“Over the past couple of years, the organization has experienced tremendous change,” said Meg Gammage-Tucker, chief executive officer at the center. “The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to begin doing more programming online and remotely, but these changes also present wonderful opportunities for us to reach a wider audience and raise our profile. We already offer exceptional educational programming and content and are excited to work closely with professionals in the field of education to develop new materials and programs for teachers and classrooms across the country.”
Through regular roundtable discussions and collaboration, members of the new Teacher Advisory Council will:
Develop a forum to share best practices, discuss challenges, problem-solve, and give feedback on a variety of topics including exhibition, curricula, program development, and promotional materials,
Make recommendations for and review proposals for new programs for families, teachers, students, and children,
Review proposed electronic resource materials for classroom feasibility, including resource sets, gallery hunts, classroom activities, videos, and lesson plan concepts,
Pilot and evaluate new programs and/or materials.
This council and its activities are made possible and supported by the generous investment made by the Xcel Energy Foundation.
Teachers and education professionals interested in learning more and working as part of the Teacher Advisory Council are encouraged to apply online at nationaleaglecenter.org/teachers or by contacting Director of Education Scott Mehus by emailing scott@nationaleaglecenter.org.
