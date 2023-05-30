This summer, the National Eagle Center is inviting active-duty military families to visit the eagle ambassadors on the house as a Blue Star Museum. Active-duty military families will receive complimentary admission from Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, through Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023.
2023 marks the National Eagle Center’s seventh year participating in the Blue Star Museum program. Hundreds of Blue Star families have visited the Center since 2017.
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America that offer free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel, including National Guard and Reserve, and their families.
“We are happy to continue our participation in this important program”, said Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the National Eagle Center. “As a Blue Star Museum, we are able to connect military families with our national symbol and live eagle ambassadors. We know the significance the bald eagle holds for those who serve and have served our nation in the military.”
“It is wonderful to offer military families the opportunity to explore the arts with their loved ones and create lasting memories," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO Blue Star Families.
For more information on the Blue Star Museum program at the National Eagle Center, visit nationaleaglecenter.org/blue-star-museum.
