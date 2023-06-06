This summer is bringing more exciting family fun to the National Eagle Center in Wabasha. The Center’s new summer event, SOAR: Summer Splash, is happening the weekend of June 23-25.
SOAR: Summer Splash follows the SOAR: Spring Hatch festival the Center hosted back in early April.
“We’re spreading the festivities of SOAR throughout the year and celebrating the seasons,” said Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the National Eagle Center. “It’s fun to host different activities and experiences that match the seasons and bring in different exhibitors. It gives our members and visitors new and different things to enjoy.”
The Summer Splash event will offer some exciting firsts for festival attendees, including new double-ambassador feature programs in the new Riverfront Auditorium. Guests are also able to register for eagle-viewing river cruises aboard the Cal Fremling that will be sailing from the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, another festival first.
“The Riverfront Amphitheater is an amazing presentation space,” said Hahn. “We’ve been looking forward to doing outdoor programs for a long time. And being able to incorporate our summer On The River eagle-viewing cruises aboard the Cal Fremling into SOAR is a wonderful way to celebrate summer, the Mississippi River, and bald eagles at the same time. It’s perfect.”
SOAR: Summer Splash will feature several other experiences and activities throughout the weekend. Special exhibitors will include the Minnesota Herpetological Society, Quarry Hill Nature Center, Wabasha Bird City, indigenous artist Inkpa Mani, and Native American artist Dick Mindykowski, member of the Lac Coutre Oreilles Band of Ojibwe.
Special activities will include eagle-viewing field trips from Monday through Thursday of that week, American Eagle Gallery tours hosted by CEO Meg Gammage-Tucker, Fishing on the Refuge for kids ages 15 and under on Saturday, behind-the-scenes tours, minnow races, fish painting, and button-making stations.
Guests will also be able to enter a 50/50 cash raffle with the drawing on Monday, June 26. The winner will be contacted immediately after the drawing.
Standard admission prices will apply during the festival: $12 for adults and $10 for youth (4-16). Children ages three and under and National Eagle Center members enjoy free admission. All program seats will cost $3. The premium field trip and behind-the-scenes experiences will cost $75 per person in addition to admission. Capacity for those experiences is limited. The guided American Eagle Gallery tours will be $15.
Partnership opportunities are available. Interested organizations should contact marketing@nationaleaglecenter.org.
For additional details about SOAR: Summer Splash, please visit nationaleaglecenter.org/soar, email info@nationaleaglecenter.org, or call 651-565-4989.
The National Eagle Center is a world-class museum located in Wabasha. It is the world’s premier resource for impactful eagle education and experiences and offers wild eagle viewing, up-close eagle experiences, daily programs, and the Preston Cook American Eagle Collection. For more information about the National Eagle Center, visit nationaleaglecenter.org, or call 651-565-4989. The National Eagle Center is an equal opportunity provider.
