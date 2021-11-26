Throughout the winter, the naturalists at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha will be leading field trips and personalized habitat tours for bird watchers interested in seeing eagles, golden eagles, tundra swans, and additional waterfowl up close. The National Eagle Center facility will remain closed until spring 2022 in order to complete phase one of a $27 million expansion and renovation.
“Most people don’t realize that winter fall and winter are the best times to see eagles near the National Eagle Center,” said Scott Mehus, director of education at the center. “In addition to eagles and golden eagles, we see a wide variety of birds including tundra swans, hawks, and more. Guests will learn about the birds’ natural habitat, their behavior, and how to correctly identify the various species including understanding the differences between golden eagles and bald eagles.”
The field trips and personalized habitat tours make a great holiday gift for any bird lover in the family.
Personalized Habitat Tours are available for booking and can include up to ten people and two vehicles. The 2.5-hour experience is led by an expert guide to pre-scouted locations and focuses on either bald or golden eagle viewing and habitats. The Habitat Tours cost $425 for member households to $500 for non-member households.
Field trips, which take place on Saturdays and one Friday, are $40 for members and $50 for non-members.
Upcoming field trips include:
Dec. 11 — golden eagles
Dec. 31 — bald eagles / golden eagles
Jan. 8 — bald eagles / golden eagles
Jan. 29 — golden eagles
Feb. 12 — golden eagles
Feb. 26 — bald eagles (sold out)
March 12 — bald eagles
March 26 — bald eagles
April 16 — bald eagles
“From the fall tundra swan migration to the arrival of the golden eagles in winter, to the influx of bald eagles along the river, there is something new to see every weekend,” Mehus said. “It really is quite spectacular and even though the Center is closed for our expansion, the field trips and habitat tours are a wonderful way to experience nature and learn about these amazing eagles, swans and other waterfowl.”
For additional details about the upcoming season’s schedule and online registration, visit nationaleaglecenter.org/eagle-viewing.
