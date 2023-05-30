The National Eagle Center is breaking out the fishing poles and life jackets for another summer of fishing. The popular kids program Fishing on the Refuge is set to begin on Thursday, June 8.
Fishing on the Refuge is an experiential learning opportunity for kids ages 15 and younger. The Center provides kids with fishing poles, life jackets, and lead-free tackle free of charge and offers them a chance to connect with nature, learn about the river and its inhabitants, and experience the joy of fishing. Participants fish from the public dock located outside the National Eagle Center.
Paid admission to the Center is required, but there is no additional charge for kids to check out equipment and fish during their visit to see the eagle ambassadors.
“Fishing on the Refuge is a summer favorite. It offers hands-on learning for kids from toddlers to teenagers in the beautiful locale of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge,” said Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the Center. “It’s a great experiential learning opportunity for the whole family to enjoy, and they do.”
The Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge begins near the National Eagle Center in Wabasha and runs 261 miles south to Rock Island, Ill.
“Kids and adults learn about the Mississippi River, and they learn the importance of using lead-free tackle as it relates to bald eagles and conservation,” said Scott Mehus, director of education at the Center. “It’s an opportunity to observe birds and other native wildlife, and for many kids, it’s their first experience with fishing. It’s a great way to experience the outdoors.”
Fishing on the Refuge will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday through August 12. Additional information is online at nationaleaglecenter.org/fishing.
The Center is open to visitors from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. daily.
The National Eagle Center is a world-class museum located in Wabasha. It is the world’s premier resource for impactful eagle education and experiences and offers wild eagle viewing, up-close eagle experiences, daily programs, and the Preston Cook American Eagle Collection. For more information about the National Eagle Center, visit nationaleaglecenter.org, or call 651-565-4989. The National Eagle Center is an equal opportunity provider.
