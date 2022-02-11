By Jacob Guenther
To receive the renown rank of Eagle Scout through Scouting BSA requires a lot of hard work and dedication. Only a small percentage of registered scouts receive this esteemed honor. A scout must complete a set of requirements, to include, a community service project to show a commitment to plan, develop, and lead. My Eagle Scout project was to construct a gaga ball pit at the Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) elementary playground.
The planning, constructing and completion of my project involved much support from my troop and school community. I was very fortunate to secure approval and funding for my project. With the help of the shop class, the materials were quickly pre-made and ready for construction. My fellow scouts and I successfully added a gaga ball pit to the playground in late fall. The excited students fully tested the new addition. Even though there may have been a little mud involved in the first couple weeks, I have been assured it quickly became the playground favorite.
This project would not have been possible without the guidance and wisdom from my scout leaders, Ted Wilson, Peter Schaffner and Paul Schaffner. All my past scouting experiences have led me to succeed in this moment. Thank you to all those that helped make this project a reality, especially my parents. I couldn’t have been successful without the support I received from Principal Steve Stoppelmoor, or the C-FC PTO for purchasing the kit and the maintenance department for purchasing the lumber. Thank you to the custodians and Garek Barum for accommodating all our project needs, and Chris Ritscher for his carpentry skills and tools. Finally, much thanks to my fellow members of Boy Scout Troop 110 for always helping out.
