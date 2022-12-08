Eagle Valley Community Church Christmas Service will be held on Saturday, December 17, at 4 p.m. The worship service will be led by Pastor Deb Kunkel. Please join us for singing and fellowship. The Eagle Valley Community Church is located at S2664 County G, outside of Fountain City.
