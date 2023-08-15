The Eagle Valley Community Church service and annual meeting will be taking place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. Pastor Deb Kunkel will be preaching. The service will be followed by a short Eagle Valley Community Church annual meeting. All are welcome to stay for the traditional potluck that will take place after the annual meeting. The Eagle Valley Community Church is located at S2664 County Road G, outside of Fountain City.
