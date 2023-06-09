Eagle Valley community vesper service will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. There will be a hymn sing and service to follow, led by Pastor Deb Kunkel. Please join us. The Eagle Valley Community Church is located at S2664 County Road G, outside of Fountain City.
Latest News
- Arcadia district setting aside plans for major school projects
- Grace Place announces new executive director
- Visit Winona offers meetup series for new residents
- Galesville Founders Day June 17
- Learning Club programs for June 2023
- Winona Municipal Band program for June 14
- Ftn. City Library and Community Center opening
- 100th annual Denzer reunion
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder charges: Fravel threatened Kingsbury 'would end up like Gabby Petito'
- Ex arrested on suspicion of murder in Kingsbury case
- Rich in history, Briarcombe mansion for sale
- Police: Body of missing woman found; ex suspected of murder
- What will legal weed mean for Winona?
- Police blotter
- Buswell, Earl
- Winona council weighs $45M+ police, fire options
- Police blotter
- After design tweak, Masterpiece Hall's historic permit approved
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.