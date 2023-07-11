Eagle Valley Community Church vesper service will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m. There will be a hymn sing and service to follow, led by Pastor Deb Kunkel. Please join us. The Eagle Valley Community Church is located at S2664 County Road G, outside of Fountain City. There is construction on County Road G. From Fountain City, travel on Highway 95 about seven miles, and take a left on County Road G about two miles. The church will be on the left.
