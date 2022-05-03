Over 80 people attended the Earth Day event held at the Winona Arts Center on April 23, 2022.
This free, family friendly event featured performances from the Little Warrior Drum line, the Winona Fiddlers and the Bell House Band, sunflower seed planting and nature rubbings.
The Winona Arts Center Board of Directors wants to thank the sponsors for their support of this event. Sponsors included We Are the Water MN Project through the city of Winona, Merchants Bank, WNB Financial, Midtown Foods and Rochester Fruit.
