Come and celebrate Earth Day at the Winona Arts Center, at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, on April 23, 2022.
This free family-friendly event will feature music, children’s art and planting projects and healthy snacks all held at the Winona Arts Center.
The schedule for the day includes:
1-1:30 p.m. — The Little Warriors drumline
1:30-2 p.m. — Winona Fiddlers
2-2:30 p.m. — Fun, healthy snacks
2:30 p.m. — Plant a sunflower and crayon rubbings
3-4 p.m. — Music from the Bellhouse Band
This event is made possible through the WNB Financial, Merchants Bank, and the We are the Water Minnesota project through the city of Winona.
Please note masks are required for inside activities.
For more information on this event and other events offered at the Winona Arts Center please visit www.winonaarts.org.
