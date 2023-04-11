The Winona Arts Center, Bluff Country Co-op, Habitat for Humanity, and the city of Winona are sponsoring a citywide Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jaycee Pavilion. This family-friendly event will include informational booths from various community organizations along with art and seed-planting activities for children. There will be kite flying and other outdoor activities. Food trucks with lunch and refreshment options will be available for purchase.
At 12 p.m., the Little Warriors Drumline will perform in front of the pavilion, followed by the Procession of the Species. Children 12 and under can bring a costume, puppet, or a mask of their favorite animal or plant species to join in the parade.
Please join us for a great celebration of our Earth. We encourage biking, walking, or carpooling to the event. Feel free to bring your own picnic lunch as well. This event is made possible through funding from WNB Financial. We thank them for their support.
For more information on this event and other events sponsored through the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
