St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church
The community is invited to share the Easter message of hope and joy with St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Worship services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, and at 7 and 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. Breakfast will be served between the Sunday services. St. Matthew’s is located at 766 West Seventh Street in Winona. More information is available at 507-452-2085 or www.facebook.com/stmatthewswinona.
Eagle Valley Community Church
Eagle Valley Community Easter Sunrise Service will be held on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 a.m. The worship service will be led by Pastor Deb Kunkel. Please join us! The Eagle Valley Community Church is located at S2664 County Road G, outside of Fountain City.
