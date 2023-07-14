On July 30, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. in Unity Park, seven Winona area Christian congregations will be gathering for a shared, ecumenical worship service. The participating churches are First Congregational Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Grace Presbyterian Church, Central Lutheran Church, Homer United Methodist Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Wesley United Methodist Church.
While churches in the Winona community often gather together for special holiday services or vigils to support the community, it is believed this is the first time these churches have joined together for a Sunday morning worship service. It is fitting that this worship will be held in Unity Park in Winona. “The clergy of these congregations often collaborate and offer one another collegial support. We are excited that these vital relationships will be extended to the congregations we serve,” said Rev. Danielle Bartz, pastor at First Congregational Church.
The worship service will be in the Taizé style, a form of worship that includes simple music, scripture, and moments of silence/reflection. The sacrament of Holy Communion will also be offered, and everyone present will be fully welcomed to participate no matter their affiliation. A cash offering will be received for Winona Volunteer Services.
“There is a lot more that unites us than divides us. This worship service will be an opportunity to celebrate that,” said Rev. Rachel Rosendahl, of Grace Presbyterian.
Everyone in the Winona community is welcome to join in the worship service. Please bring a chair, and dress for the weather. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the sanctuary of Wesley United Methodist Church. If you have any questions, please call 507-452-4829.
