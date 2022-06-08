Mark your calendars for the Miss Winona competition on June 18 when eight women will vie for the title of Miss Winona 2022.  Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles and Miss Minnesota 2023 will also be in attendance!

The competition will be held at the Winona Middle School.  Doors open at 5:30, competition starts at 6 p.m.

Photos opportunities with Emma will be available at intermission and also at the reception following the competition. 

The reception will be held at Whalen’s with a light buffet and cash bar. 

Tickets are $20 which includes both the competition and the reception. Tickets for the competition only will be available at the door for $10.

Tickets are limited and can be ordered by contacting Terri Sim at tjsim2358@gmail.com or visiting La Boutique at 178 Johnston Street in Winona.

We hope to see you there!

The 2022 Miss Winona candidates are:

1KYLEE WEB.jpg

 

Kylee Zeches

Social impact initiative: Haircuts for Hope

Talent: Dance

School: Minnesota State College Southeast

Major: Cosmetology

Hometown: Winona 

2BAILIE WEB.jpg

 

Bailie Thom 

Social impact initiative: Type 1 Diabetes: Making an Invisible Disease Visible

Talent: Flag/color guard routine

School: Winona State University

Major: Business education, minor: coaching

Hometown: St, Clair, Minn.

3MORGAN WEB.jpg

 

Morgan Mohler

Social impact initiative: Living L.I.F.E. Limitless

Talent: Vocal performance

School: Viterbo University

Major: Bachelor of Science degree: biochemistry

Hometown: Mondovi, Wis.

4MIKAELA WEB.jpg

 

Mikaela Mohr

Social impact initiative: ThinkPINK 

Talent: Vocal Performance

School: Winona State University 

Major: Marketing, double minor: professional sales, entrepreneurship

Hometown: Winona

5AMELIA WEB.jpg

 

Amelia Torgerson

Social impact initiative: Eliminate Sexual Assault, Know Your Part, Do Your Part 

Talent: Flag/color guard routine 

School: Winona State University 

Major: Nursing

Hometown: Houston, Minn.

6MAWATTA WEB.jpg

 

Mawatta Dukuly

Social impact initiative: Mental Health within College Students

Talent: West African contemporary dance

School: Winona State University

Major: Global studies

Hometown: Blaine, Minn. 

7MELISSA WEB.jpg

 

Melissa Tallman 

Social impact initiative: Environmental Empathy

Talent: Building a terrarium

School: Hamline University

Major: Criminal justice, minors: forensic environmental science; environmental Policy

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

8KAYLA WEB.jpg

 

Kayla Mabe

Social impact initiative: Family Isn’t Always Blood: Foster Care Awareness

Talent: Vocal performance

School: Rochester Community & Technical College

Major: Physician’s assistant

Hometown: Chatfield, Minn.