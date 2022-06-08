Mark your calendars for the Miss Winona competition on June 18 when eight women will vie for the title of Miss Winona 2022. Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles and Miss Minnesota 2023 will also be in attendance!
The competition will be held at the Winona Middle School. Doors open at 5:30, competition starts at 6 p.m.
Photos opportunities with Emma will be available at intermission and also at the reception following the competition.
The reception will be held at Whalen’s with a light buffet and cash bar.
Tickets are $20 which includes both the competition and the reception. Tickets for the competition only will be available at the door for $10.
Tickets are limited and can be ordered by contacting Terri Sim at tjsim2358@gmail.com or visiting La Boutique at 178 Johnston Street in Winona.
We hope to see you there!
The 2022 Miss Winona candidates are:
Kylee Zeches
Social impact initiative: Haircuts for Hope
Talent: Dance
School: Minnesota State College Southeast
Major: Cosmetology
Hometown: Winona
Bailie Thom
Social impact initiative: Type 1 Diabetes: Making an Invisible Disease Visible
Talent: Flag/color guard routine
School: Winona State University
Major: Business education, minor: coaching
Hometown: St, Clair, Minn.
Morgan Mohler
Social impact initiative: Living L.I.F.E. Limitless
Talent: Vocal performance
School: Viterbo University
Major: Bachelor of Science degree: biochemistry
Hometown: Mondovi, Wis.
Mikaela Mohr
Social impact initiative: ThinkPINK
Talent: Vocal Performance
School: Winona State University
Major: Marketing, double minor: professional sales, entrepreneurship
Hometown: Winona
Amelia Torgerson
Social impact initiative: Eliminate Sexual Assault, Know Your Part, Do Your Part
Talent: Flag/color guard routine
School: Winona State University
Major: Nursing
Hometown: Houston, Minn.
Mawatta Dukuly
Social impact initiative: Mental Health within College Students
Talent: West African contemporary dance
School: Winona State University
Major: Global studies
Hometown: Blaine, Minn.
Melissa Tallman
Social impact initiative: Environmental Empathy
Talent: Building a terrarium
School: Hamline University
Major: Criminal justice, minors: forensic environmental science; environmental Policy
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Kayla Mabe
Social impact initiative: Family Isn’t Always Blood: Foster Care Awareness
Talent: Vocal performance
School: Rochester Community & Technical College
Major: Physician’s assistant
Hometown: Chatfield, Minn.
