by MATTHEW DREWRY
The Winona State University College Republicans hosted conservative influencer Amala Ekpunobi, Thursday, Oct. 21, at Somsen Auditorium.
This was the first public speaking arrangement for the 21-year-old Florida native after a social media ascendancy resulting in a job as a PragerU ambassador.
In her speech, Ekpunobi detailed her transformation from a “leftist activist” to conservative commentator, while also touching on issues like victim culture, privilege, censorship and ideological dissidence.
The event lasted two hours, and was attended by a crowd of 200 professors, students and community members.
Officers of Winona Police Department and members of Winona State campus security were stationed around the auditorium and building to maintain security.
Jamie Sherdin, a founding member of the College Republicans club discussed the event’s turnout.“It’s great to have such a large audience. [The] College Republicans are glad everyone has their first amendment rights, and we applaud their rights, we applaud those who attended and those who asked questions,” he said.
In her message, Ekpunobi said that conservatism has been relegated to a counterculture threatened by media, corporations and mainstream culture.
The Winona State College Democrats hosted a silent protest and food drive outside of the building, decrying the “hateful far-right” ideology of PragerU.
Ekpunobi donated food and approached protesters before the event, inviting them into the event to ask questions.
Ekpunobi spoke to her rationale behind this. “I’m far more concerned about the people that disagree with me in the room than I am about the people who agree with me,” Ekpunobi said “Because I want to bridge that gap every time I have a conversation. If I'm not actively doing that, I feel like I'm failing a lot of ways.”
Ekpunobi also spoke highly of protesters who asked her questions.
“I like the protesters that came in and wanted to talk to me and ask questions and they were generally very, very civil and very kind,” Ekpunobi said. “And I feel like hopefully listened to what I had to say and will go home and go through the same process that I went through. That's what I came here for.”
During the question and answer session Ekpunobi fielded questions about corporatism, vaccine mandates, critical race theory and policing.
Ekpunobi is a mixed race woman, born to a Nigerian American father and raised by her white mother.
Ekpunobi said she wants the focus to be on her ideas rather than her race.“I don't want to play that card because I disagree with that card,” Ekpunobi said “So I just try to steer the conversation away from it as much as possible unless we are directly talking about race and how it affects people, which of course is most of what we talk about.”
Ekpunobi detailed some figures in the conservative movement she admired, particularly Thomas Sowell, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Dennis Prager and Allen Estrin.
The event was funded by a group of private donors to PragerU and hosted by the Winona State College Republicans.
Isaac Aldrich, co-president of the College Republicans, said of the event, “We’re excited to have her on this campus. I hope to have more events like this in the future.”
One attendee commented, “I’m glad to see Winona State allows these events to occur, it shows they support diverse thought.”
