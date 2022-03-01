Elder Network in Winona offers an in-person caregiver support group every first and third Thursday of the month from 1-2:30 p.m. The meetings take place at the WKM Building at 902 East Second Street in the Winona Room, Suite 315. Please wear a mask.
Elder Network hosts a caregiver’s support group on Zoom every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Please contact Barb at 507-452-0580 or via email at barbp@elder-network.org for the Zoom link and for more information.
The March class is filled up. A wait list is forming for the July session. Join Elder Network facilitators for a free scientifically proven, evidence based, six-week class called “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.” This class focuses on the caregiver taking better care of themselves. This is a fun, interactive, and educational series that will start in July 2022 via Zoom. Call Barb at 507-452-0850 to register.
