Elder Network in Winona offers an in-person caregiver support group every first and third Thursday of the month from 1-2:30 p.m. The meetings take place at the WKM Building at 902 East Second Street in the Winona Room, Suite 315. Please bring your mask.
Elder Network hosts a virtual caregiver’s support group on Zoom every Wednesday from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Please contact Barb at 507-452-0580 or barbp@elder-network.org for the Zoom link and for more information.
Your caregiving has ended, now what? Join Elder Network’s virtual grief and loss group on Zoom every Monday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Any person grieving any loss is welcome. Our group provides a supportive and confidential environment in which to talk about grief and loss without judgment. Please call Barb to register at 507-452-0580.
The Elder Network Advisory Board will meet on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Suite 315 at 902 East Second Street (WKM Building) in Winona.
