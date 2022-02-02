Elder Network in Winona offers an in-person caregiver support group every first and third Thursday of the month from 1-2:30 p.m. The meetings take place at the WKM Building at 902 East Second Street in the Winona Room, Suite 315. Please wear a mask.
Elder Network hosts a caregiver’s support group on Zoom every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Please contact Barb at 507-452-0580 or via email at barbp@elder-network.org for the Zoom link and for more information.
Do you live with a chronic condition? Join Elder Network starting on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom, and meet other people who have chronic conditions. Exchange helpful tips, give and receive support, and learn about new resources. The group will meet on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month via Zoom. Please contact Barb at 507-452-0580 for more information.
Join Elder Network facilitators for a free scientifically proven, evidence-based, six-week class called “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.” This class focuses on the caregiver taking better care of themselves. This is a fun, interactive, and educational series that will start on March 8, 2022, via Zoom from 1-2:30 p.m. Call Barb at 507-452-0850 to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.