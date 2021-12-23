Your caregiving has ended due to the loss of your care receiver, now what?
Elder Network in Winona County is hosting a virtual, eight-week book study open to any caregiver whose loved one has passed. As we continue to serve all adults 55 years of age and better, we want to give former caregivers support as they navigate life without their care receiver.
This eight-week book study will take place on Zoom on Tuesdays, January 11 through March 1, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic Elder Network is choosing to offer the majority of classes and book studies online rather than in person.
Join counselor and Elder Network volunteer Mary Wheeler in “After Caregiving Ends, A Guide to Beginning Again.” This book study is designed to facilitate discussion and help navigating life after your caregiving journey ends. This book study is open to all and is easy to join on Zoom.
Please contact Barb at either barbp@elder-network.org or 507-452-0580 to register for the class. All participants are encouraged to purchase the book in advance of the January 11 start date.
Ongoing support groups
Barb reports that community caregivers from around the five-state region are encouraging one another during the weekly Caregiver Support Group on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. “We are blessed to have Zoom and that so many of our clients have found Zoom easy to use,” she said.
The in-person Caregiver Support Group is offered the first and third Thursday of each month in Suite 315 at 902 East Second Street (WKM Building) in Winona starting at 1 p.m. Please bring proof of vaccination and wear a mask. Call Barb if you will be attending 507-452-0480.
Elder Network continues to serve seniors in their homes with household tasks and companionship. All employees are vaccinated and wear masks whenever with clients.
