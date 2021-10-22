Elder Network Winona County is hosting a virtual “Mindfulness Workbook for Beginners” study group to begin on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. The group will meet for 12 weeks on Zoom to study and discuss “Mindfulness Workbook for Beginners” exercises and meditations to relieve stress, find joy, and cultivate gratitude by Peter J. Economou, Ph.D. All participants are encouraged to purchase the book for their own use prior to the beginning of class. Please email Barb with your interest at barbp@elder-network.org and call with any questions 507-452-0580. There is no cost outside of purchasing the workbook for this study group.
Elder Network continues to serve in Winona County amidst COVID-19 helping seniors in their homes with household tasks and companionship. All employees are vaccinated and encouraged to wear masks whenever with clients.
An in-person Caregiver Support Group is in session on the first and third Thursday of each month in Suite 315 at 902 East Second Street in the Winona, the WKM Building, starting at 1 p.m. Please bring proof of vaccination and wear a mask. Call Barb if you will be attending 507-452-0480.
The Elder Network Advisory Board provided a “Wine, Dine, and Unwind Basket” for Elder Network’s live auction during the Fall Fling held on September 25, 2021, in Rochester, Minn. The basket was sold to the highest bidder for $455. Thank you Winona Advisory Board for all of the work you put into this!
Barb Parker, Elder Network program coordinator, reports that our community caregivers in Winona and around the state are encouraging one another during the weekly Caregiver Support Group on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. “We are blessed to have Zoom and so many of our clients – all of whom are seniors – have found Zoom easy to use,” she said.
