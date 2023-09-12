On Saturday, September 16, 2023, the Recharge Winona EV Test Drive and Expo will take place at Winona State University at the Integrated Wellness Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event attendees will have the opportunity to explore the world of electric vehicles (EVs), and there will be a variety of makes and models for individuals to test drive. In addition, attendees will be able to ride an e-bike, discover current and near-future plans for charging, and learn about local, state, and federal rebates. EV experts will also be on-site to answer any questions that may arise regarding vehicle specs and ranges, and charging processes. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.recharge-minnesota.org.
Fostering educational and employment opportunities is important to Winona’s future. With the growth in the EV industry, along with jobs being added in green energy fields such as solar and wind, Winona is excited to be a part of bringing living wage careers to the community!
The EV Expo is presented in partnership with Xcel Energy, the city of Winona, Visit Winona, and Recharge Minnesota.
