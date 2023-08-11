Recharge Minnesota is hosting an electric vehicle (EV) expo in Winona on September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Integrated Wellness Complex at Winona State University. At the Recharge Winona EV Test Drive and Expo, attendees can take an EV out for a spin, ride an e-bike, learn more about Bird Scooters, talk to organizations about careers and training in clean energy, and discover more about solar panels. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled to September 17 at the same time. More information is available at www.recharge-minnesota.org/winona-ev-expo-2023.