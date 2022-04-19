On behalf of the Winona Elks Lodge, Mike Curran and Dick Ledebuhr (Exalted Ruler) presented Winona Volunteer Services with 975 pounds of frozen chicken and 325 pounds of fresh apples and oranges. This donation totaling $2,000 is from the Elks National Foundation Community Investment Program Grant.
