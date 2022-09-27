The Winona Elks Club will be holding their Pumpkin Drop on Sunday, October 2, at 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 4540 Service Drive in Goodview. They will be dropping a 200-pound giant pumpkin from 150 feet. If you've never seen a 200-pound pumpkin dropped from 150 feet .. you’ve got to be there!
There will be a spaghetti dinner for $9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the food is gone. Proceeds benefit the Elks National Foundation, which provides grants for use in the Winona area. There will also be a free car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations will benefit Freedom Honor Flight.
